JUMULO FC PLEDGE K10,000 TOWARDS MAKEMBO’S MEDICAL EXPENSES

KITWE based Copperbelt Division one side

Jumulo Football Club

have pledged to contribute K10,000 [$500] toward the medical expenses of Zambia Sports Fans Association president Pastor Peter Makembo who is seeking financial assistance worth over K100,000 [$5,000] to undergo an emergency operation on his spine.

Close to two weeks ago, Pastor Makembo came out in public in need of over K55,000 to buy the needed equipment for the cervical spine surgery to be conducted at the University Teaching Hospital [UTH] and his expected to undergo some tests at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

“As a small club we pledge ZMW 10,000.00 towards his medical bills and we wish other clubs to emulate our gesture and help in serving the life of a gallant soccer father who has dedicated his life to serving Chipolopolo and Zambian Clubs,” Jumulo wrote on their Facebook page.