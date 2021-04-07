By Patson Chilemba

Yes people are suffering, but it doesn’t mean because they are suffering they will vote against PF, says former UPND spokesperson and new ruling PF member Charles Kakoma.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kakoma said the PF was headed for victory in the August 2021 general elections.

Reminded that not too long ago he said this was the year for change as people were upset with the suffering the PF administration had caused on them, due to poor management of national affairs, Kakoma said people were indeed going through challenging times, but that did not mean that they would vote against the PF.

He said even before the 2016 general elections, people were upset with the electricity blackouts but they still voted for the PF.

“In 2015 people were upset with blackouts, did they do so (vote against PF)?….yes people are suffering. But does it mean because they are suffering they will vote against PF?” Kakoma asked.

Speaking from North Western Province, Kakoma said his new party had kept him very busy and had just held two successful rallies on that very day in Chavuma district.

He said he had adapted to his new surroundings as he was a fast learner, but that he was not vying for adoption as his sole purpose was to campaign for President Edgar Lungu to win the elections.

Put across to him that there was a raging debate over the eligibility of the President he was campaigning for, Kakoma said those were legal issues which the lawyers were handling.

He said from what he has been able to witness in the campaigns, the ground has shifted from the UPND to the PF in North Western Province.

“And basically it’s because of UPND’s own mistakes, they mismanage their own campaigns…it’s a way you manage your people, including their leaders,” Kakoma said. “In recent presidential elections it was neck to neck. Even in 2021 in my view without exaggeration it will be a tight race, and it depends on who manages campaigns better, whi…- Daily Revelation