By Immanuel Kasonde

Please get the scripture clear and in full understanding as

it is, it doesn’t mean that since in the last days there will be false prophets, so automatically there will be no true ones, NO!

One thing that the one who opens to read the Bible should understand, is that, the writers of the individual books in the Bible, stood to write on the positive aspect side of each individual characters, be it messengers, Prophets, Apostles or Kings, these were 100% human beings in earthly bodies, they had their short falls as well, only that not about their lives everything is included in the Bible.

Let me say that, All messengers are prophets, but not all Prophets are messengers.

Messengers like Moses (Torah) and Jesus (Gospel) came with specific revelations, while other (minor Prophets) those who came after them came only to remind their own people about their messages from God (Torah) and (Gospel), that’s why it’s very wrong to begin to worship them.

I choose to take on Prophets, because both biblical and circular history has proven that these men never escaped the wrath of rejection and ridicule among their own people (color, race or tribe).

Bear in mind that to assume the office or title of a Prophet is not an easy thing as most people would regard it to be and it’s not that easy for any Prophet to prophesy or give out prophesy.

In most instances, a Prophet as a warner receives prophesy in parts until it is made clear to himself or herself not until he is assured of that prophesy he/she received, this is why it takes time for most them to come out and prophesy and in most cases they give out prophesy in phases as they are troubled in Spirit.

Show me a prophet in the Bible who was rejected 97% amongst his own people and I will show you Noah (Nuas), Moses (Musa), Elijah (Elias), Isaiah (Isa), Jeremiah (Yeremiah), Daniel, Ezekiel, Hosea (the prophet that married a Prostitute Gormer). Jonah(Yonas) including Jesus (Issah-Yeshua) himself they were all rejected until years passed and after they had gone that’s when they became accepted.

Look even in the times of Jesus, they where Prophets fake and real ones, real ones like John the Baptist, the greatest Prophet himself who doubted Jesus at some point when he sent his disciples to go and ask Jesus if he was the one to come or there was another one to come (Prophetic error), all Prophets are human, look at Elijah himself who ran by over speeding and by passing the speed of chariots when he heard Jezebel looking for him, Elijah went to hide in the thick forests only to be fed by Ravens.

The point is that prophesy is not for everyone, certain prophesy will require interpretations.

The bitter pill to chill among you Christians is that T. B Joshua is a Prophet, you don’t have to believe in him, but you got to respect the man, appreciate every effort and positive strides he has made so far, it’s only 170 years from today that those who will be there will come to appreciate and recognize him to be a true prophet of his God….

In conclusion, all these prophets that you have come to hear of through the Bible only came to be recognized and accepted 170 and 200 years after they had gone including Jesus himself.

By the way the person whom you call by the name JESUS his real actual names are Immanuel Yeshua, JESUS was a title given to someone who assumed divine spiritual powers (casting out demons or one who would heal or bring someone to life) there where lot more people that had assumed that title even before Jesus himself (Yeshua) came to Earth and after he had left. Remember Bar-JESUS in the book of Acts 13 vs 6.

Jesus himself even if he gave out prophesy, certain prophecies like exactly when the world would come to an end, he didn’t know, but that didn’t make him to be a false prophet, even when he prayed for some people, he left the totality of their healing to their faith, those that doubted in him didn’t receive anything at all. Same with prophesy, believe and it will be done, doubt and it will fall accordingly to ones faith, but prophesy must be given out.

Pray, encourage and respect T.B Joshua by being thankful to God that you witnessed a Prophet in your generation.

I thank you and God bless T.B Joshua. – The Church Newspaper