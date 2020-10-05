JUST EXPOSED!

Hon. Jean Kapata’s Mandevu 5000 Empowerment is a Scam – Simataa

UPND firebrand Kamwala Ward 5 aspiring councillor Comrade Mainda Simataa has strongly advised his fellow counterparts and youths in Mandevu Constituency to be very careful with PF area Member of Parliament Honorable Jean Kapata and her so-called Mandevu 5000 Families Empowerment scam.

The issue came to Simataa’s attention today when some of members of Kapata’s scam expressed concerns that since January, they have made several monetary contributions both as a group and individually amounting to over K10,000 to Kapata’s 5000 initiative.

However, todate, they’ve received nothing in return except promises of future empowerment, and yet more demands from Kapata’s unscrupulous cadres who always come up with all sorts of tricks to milk money from the groups, such as demanding that each group must buy the PF constitution on soft copy at K100, in order to qualify for empowerment, are being made.

Simataa described the scam as a sad but expected development. “It’s unfortunate because Kapata’s desperstion is now leading her to abuse vulnerable youths, making money out of the millions of poor youth and unemployed whom her PF government has failed to help with the fake 2011 promises of more jobs and more money in your pocket”.

The devil was indeed in the detail, when a simple calculation by Simataa showed that 5000 groups consisting of 30 people per group (whatsapp) came to 150,000 members. And 150,000 also happens to be the estimated number of registered voters in Mandevu Constituency!

Simataa however urged the youths not to invest any money in the scam, but to do a DONCHI KUBEBA on Kapata. “Join the groups, give us intelligence, take every opportunity to benefit from it if the empowerment comes – it’s your money. But remember to vote for Hakainde Hichilema and all UPND candidates in next year’s do or die general elections”.