PRESS STATEMENT

11 TH JUNE 2020

JUST GIVE JOBS TO OUR YOUTHS; DO NOT IMPLICATE HH.

In Bemba they say, UMWANA NGA ALILA INSALA TETI UMUPELE INSOKA, if a child cries for food, you don’t give him a snake. This is how PF should look at the concerns from our youths. It’s extremely wrong for PF to start threatening them with arrests and beatings. Don’t also look at this as an opportunity to implicate HH and arrest him. We are aware of your intentions to implicate HH using your compromised youths. Dialogue with the youths, there is no need to break their bones. All they are asking for is a decent living and not your dictatorship.

Our youths are simply asking for a better future, to grow up as responsible citizens. Our youths are asking for jobs that you promised them. Our youths are asking you to provide recreational facilities to keep them away from illicit activities. Our youths are simply asking you to provide leadership. Our youths are asking for protection from your cruel investors who treat them like slaves.

The relationship between PF and our youths has been extremely bad. You have divided our youths to an extent that you shield those that kill other youths like Lawrence Banda. While those that want to be responsible citizens are arrested and brutalized any time they ask for what is due to them. What a parent! Your style of leadership of suppressing views from communities will back fire on you very soon. Surely, how can a normal person encourage the Police to batter defenseless youths? Whose only crime is to have a dictatorial leadership?

I have always said that, you can suppress a floater for as long as you want, but immediately you let it go it will be on top. You are using brutality to suppress their voices but come 2021 you will not suppress them in the polling booth. In 2021 the youths will have the last laugh. PF is just drunk with power. We call upon all the Youths to remain peaceful as better days are coming, PF promised you more jobs, but instead they now want to inflict more beatings on you. What a way to fulfill a promise. Just register as a voter, your time is coming to teach PF a lesson they will never forget. Bally is friendly he is not like those threatening you.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter