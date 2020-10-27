JUST IN:POLICE ARREST ANTHONY BWALYA
Police in Lusaka have arrested UPND MEDIA TEAM member Anthony Bwalya on an unspecified charge.
The arrest followed a vigorous four hour interrogation at Force Headquarters today.
Details later
what’s with this intensification of arrests of the opposition?