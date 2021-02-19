JUST IN: POLICE RAID HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S MOTHER’S IN LAW HOME (MUTINTA’S MOTHER) IN SHIBUYUNJI.
A team of police officers from Police Headquarters in Lusaka accompanied by paramilitary cadets this morning stormed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s in-laws in Shibuyunji district looking for firearms.
In an effort to frustrate and intimidate a citizen, over 30 officers arrived in Shibuyunji around 05:00 hrs armed with a search warrant purportedly in search of weapons but drew a blank.
The team provided a spectacle as hundreds of villagers thronged the scene in amazement and disbelief as police turned upside-down household properties and even emptied granarries in search of the weapons.
PF has gone on rampage harassing UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, his family, in laws and his workers in a bid to stop him from contesting this year’s elections. -Koswe
Desperation at its lowest
This is sad. For how long are we going to allow this in our country?
Pharaoh’s chariots at work. This is pure evil
Very soon these PF cadres will regret there evil deeds. One cannot call these police officers because no normal policeman can do such evil schemes. Zambians are watching and indeed we are watching closely. Our time to celebrate is soon approaching. We are remaining with less than 6 months to redeem ourselves from the shackles of these devils.
This raiding of homes of HH’s in-laws in Shibuyunji by armed police is getting out of hand and is total abuse of the so called policing powers! Who gave police permission to raid these homes? Stop intimidating innocent citizens. This conduct is aimed at frustrating HH who is just competing with Lungu for the presidency in Zambia. Compete for voters in civilized ways! Don’t provoke violent reactions from people whose rights the police are abusing with this conduct! This is disgusting to say the least.