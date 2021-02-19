JUST IN: POLICE RAID HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S MOTHER’S IN LAW HOME (MUTINTA’S MOTHER) IN SHIBUYUNJI.

A team of police officers from Police Headquarters in Lusaka accompanied by paramilitary cadets this morning stormed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s in-laws in Shibuyunji district looking for firearms.

In an effort to frustrate and intimidate a citizen, over 30 officers arrived in Shibuyunji around 05:00 hrs armed with a search warrant purportedly in search of weapons but drew a blank.

The team provided a spectacle as hundreds of villagers thronged the scene in amazement and disbelief as police turned upside-down household properties and even emptied granarries in search of the weapons.

PF has gone on rampage harassing UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, his family, in laws and his workers in a bid to stop him from contesting this year’s elections. -Koswe