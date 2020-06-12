SEER 1 WRITES

Good evening!!!

Just like I pleaded with the youths in my last broadcast to find time to forgive and trust Bflo once more.

I vividly told you all that this gentle man was tricked by these greedy vultures, I can guarantee you that they wickedly set a trap that later backfired on them.

PF government is cruel, it’s the most corrupt government on earth today and can desperately do anything to hold onto power because they know that after their exit next year, prisons are waiting for them.

I have heard that they have called for a youth meeting tomorrow why? What for?

PF has ruled the nation for almost 6 years without remembering the youths, what will they do for the youths in just few months left for them to be in power?

How far have you gone with the 500,000 jobs that you promised the youths? As I write this article right now, thousands of teachers are looking for jobs with none being employed for the first in the history of Zambia.

How about the nurses? The list is endless.

How far have you gone with the more money in the pocket that you promised the youths?

Apart from buying expensive cars for yourselves, your girlfriends, side chicks and boyfriend, looting billions and moving it abroad, what have you done for the youths?

By the way, today Zambia youths are important to you when you abandoned them to award a multi million Kwacha contracts to a Malawian youth called Dorothy Shonga.

Just leave the poor youths alone and continue with your looting, they have woken up, you can’t cheat them anymore.

Seer1