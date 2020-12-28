A story by Michael Zulu.

JUST THINKING OF MONDAY REPORT.

Days run fast especially if there is something holding. President Lungu last week asked for a conclusive report from IG Kanganja on the unknown shooting of Nsama and Kaunda. It will be very interesting to hear how conclusive this report will be.

So far we have:-

1. Chilufya Tayali who says HH should be arrested for the shooting and murder.

2. We have a statement from Police Spokesman saying there was no police officer who pointed a gun at UPND team. Those seen in the video are unknown people..

3. Some unfounded story says they saw a white hilux which drove off the scene.

4. Some unfounded story says police have isolated the bullet or cartridge and is not evident of our police.

What games is PF playing to citizens. Last time when Vespers died, police said it was unclear where the smoke canister which suffocated her came from. Further police claimed there were so many police officers on duty that day and it couldn’t then conclude who shot the smoke.

But immediately before even a police statement, Chilufya Tayali told the nation that HH killed Vespers. Even now Tayali says HH should be arrested for the shooting and murder of Nsama and Kaunda.

But the nation is watching and also analysing police situations and acts. It will be very interesting to hear how conclusive this report will be tomorrow yet till date the police haven’t told us:

1. Who killed Vespers

2. Who killed Mapenzi

3. Who killed little Frank Mugala?

Are we dealing with elite criminals who use the Hitler rule of the game *”Hit swift, confuse the enemy and blame the enemy for the warfare”*?

How come the President, the IG, Home Affairs Minister and other state securities want not to be aware to all these. Truthful speaking there was police presence on all roads leading to Force HQ. Armed police officers not only with smoke guys but with killing machines too.

If you watch the video at Cabinet roundabout where a police officer was head on pointing an AK47 gun at the UPND lawyer and UPND team, how he screamed daring to shoot, then you will not doubt we have overzealous police officers in Zambia who you can adoubt the entry into training. You would further not doubt one of such pulled a trigger on live bullets.

Anyway we wait for the report.

Michael for CIC Editorial Analysis.