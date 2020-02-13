The UPND says it is taken aback at the Zambia Police and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) failure to control the political violence in Chilubi Constituency.

“We are shocked that the Zambia Police Service and the ECZ have continued to ignore these violent attacks on our officials and have continued to hope for free, fair and peaceful elections in a violent political atmosphere,” stated Stephen Katuka, the UPND Secretary General.

“Our ECZ is highly compromised and we wonder how they will manage the general elections in 2021 given the high level of complacency exhibited by ECZ and the inept chairmanship of Justice Essau Chulu,” he continued.

He bemoaned the many attacks on their campaign team which the Police and ECZ, he claimed, have opted to ignore. He reckoned that in an ideal situation, he expected the ECZ to act on the matter by punishing the perpetrators through disqualification.

“ECZ has failed to enforce the Electoral Process Act to disqualify the Patriotic Front (PF) for perpetrating violence in Chilubi. Consequently, we would like to demand that Justice Chulu steps aside with immediate effect. Under his Chairmanship, ECZ has lamentably failed to hold free, fair and credible elections. Similarly, Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja should retire as the task ahead is too big for him,” demanded Mr. Katuka.

However, the Patriotic Front, through its Media Director, Mr. Sunday Chanda has rubbished UPND claims stating that the party leadership has reduced itself to cry babies knowing too well that there is no way they can win the Chilubi by-election.