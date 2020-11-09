By Elias Munshya

Justice Esau Chulu and Mr. Nshindano’s arrogance is now in full view. This didn’t have to happen. This is sad. It is actually a disaster.

Please keep us posted on how this is unfolding.

1. ECZ should immediately extend the period of registration to February 2021.

2. ECZ should deploy more officers on the ground.

3. ECZ should simplify their processes which will prove to be expensive at the moment.

I know that they should have listened. But they didn’t. And so we must try to mend the broken system.

This is a disaster.