The Alliance for Community Action says Justice Minister, Given Lubinda, must apologise to President Edgar Lungu for allegedly misleading him that the Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Number Ten Of 2019 was going to be passed into law.

Speaking when she featured on Tuesday edition of the Burning Issue Program on 5fm Radio this morning, Alliance Executive Director, Laura Miti does not believe that Mr Lubinda did not know that bill ten was headed for failure.

Ms.Miti says the Justice Minister needed to read the mood of the people to understand that bill ten was a widely rejected document.

She has further stated that the Patriotic Front regime could have withdrawn the bill before it was too late to avoid being embarrassed.

She believes the flop of the bill is a victory for the whole country.

And speaking on the same program, Alliance for Community Action Programs Manager Bornwell Mwewa has urged the Justice Minister to listen to the people before tabling the Political Parties’ Bill in parliament.

Yesterday Mr. Lubinda disclosed that he will request President Edgar Lungu to table the political parties’ bill before parliament.

In a related development, Non-Government Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council says the parties to the constitution-making process must go back to the drawing board and address issues that led to the collapse of bill 10 at the second reading stage.

Organisation Executive Director Engwase Mwale says they have always advocated for a more inclusive approach to the constitution-making process.

She said bill 10 collapsed because it lacked consensus from key stakeholders, including the politicians, the church, civil society organizations and other interest groups.

