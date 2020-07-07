Justice Minister Discontinues Libel Case Against Lukuku

Minister of Justice Mr Given Lubinda has discontinued a case where he sued Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader James Lukuku for libel.

The decision to sue Mr Lukuku arose out of his accusations that Mr Lubinda was a foreigner and was unpatriotic to Zambia.

In a notice of discontinuance filed in the Lusaka High Court by his lawyers from Messrs Kaunda Kaunda Legal Practitioners, Mr Lubinda has wholly terminated the case against Mr Lukuku.

The Kabwata PF member of parliament was, in this case, seeking damages for libel and an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Mr Lukuku, his servants and agents from publishing similar libelous and malicious videos and articles relating to him.

He was further seeking an order of permanent injunction, punitive and exemplary damages, interest on the said damages and costs.