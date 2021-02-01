JUSTICE MUYOVWE WAS MARK CHONA’S DAUGHTER

Justice Elizabeth Chona Muyovwe was daughter of the late freedom fighter Mainza Chona, the first Zambian to become a lawyer and one-time Vice President of Zambia.

Justice Muyovwe herself was called to Zambian Bar in 1981, rising through the ranks of the legal profession until she became Supreme Court Judge.

She previously served as an Alternate Judge of the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone.

Justice Muyovwe died, aged 65, at the Maina Military Hospital this morning.

In 1979, she graduated from the University of Zambia, School of Law, with a Bachelor of Laws. She was admitted to Zambia Bar in 1981.

She worked for the Zambian Ministry of Legal Affairs, as a State Attorney and as an Assistant Senior Legal Aid Counsel. She then was hired by Lima Bank Limited, as a Senior Legal Officer, serving there from 1988 until 1991.

She concurrently served as a part-time research associate for “Women and Law in Southern Africa”, between 1989 and 1993.

She was the Vice Chairperson of the Lands Tribunal from 1996 until 1998, and served as the Director of the Legal Aid Clinic for Women between 1991 and 1998.

She lectured, on a part-time basis at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE), from 1999 until 2003, lecturing in the area of domestic relations

In 2002, Justice Elizabeth Muyovwe was appointed as an Alternate Judge of the United Nations Special Court for Sierra Leone.

After working as High Court Judge for many years, she was appointed as Justice of the Supreme Court Judge in 2010.

MHSRIEP