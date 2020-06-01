A Zambian Orlando Pirates player, Justin Shonga is now a wanted man after failing to appear in court on Tuesday for assaulting his girlfriend, Zinhle Khumalo, in front of their child.

Sunday Sun Newspaper reports that Shonga was arrested after beating up Zinhle at a townhouse in Midrand after she found him with another woman. This all happened on 24 May 2020.

According to Zinhle ‘s police statement, she met Shonga walking with another woman who also lives in her complex. A confrontation then occurred. Shonga also lives in the same complex.

Shonga reportedly followed her into her flat where he started beating her and was only stopped by neighbours after they heard Zinhle crying out for help.

Midrand police have confirmed the case. However, Zinhle and the witness in the case have attempted to withdraw the case.