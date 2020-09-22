K MILLIAN S ADVICE TO YO MAPS:

Young blood, I am advising, not because I am a saint, or that I have always done the right thing. I am advising. Because on my own journey I have had to experience a lot and I have something to share that might help you in this trying time.

Living in the limelight is not easy as we all eventually find out. As a human being you will be judged. Some times you are wrong. And some times you are right. When people are passionate about you, your stardom amplifies that passion. That might mean fans may strongly defend you even when you are wrong. Or your haters may strongly condemn you even when you are right.

Only you and your beloved (or former) know what it is that went wrong in your relationship.

My advice is step back away from the noise. Look at the situation for what it is, a private relationship that should have been dealt with privately but went public. It s only unfortunate when something goes wrong.

Please look within for answers. Answers will come during your quiet time with yourself. And if you find yourself wanting, apologize even as you move on.

The biggest mistake we can all make is not address the issues that we especially find ourselves in with people who are permanent in our lives. Our wife. Our X. Our family member. Or our all-weather-friend.

And sometimes we have to apologize even when we are wrong just to maintain a good relationship, because those people are THAT important to us that it should not matter how we are viewed in the short term.

Picture yourself 10 years from now. The people commenting on your issue may not be thinking about this whole thing. It s likely they won t. But the people that matter will be there and they will remember. Resolve your differences with the people that matter to you at all costs. Resolve issues with them now rather than later.