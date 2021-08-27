K1.4BILLION COLLECTED AT KAZUNGULA BORDER IN 3 MONTHS

Revenue collection at Kazungula One Stop Border post in Kazungula Southern Province has more than trebled since the opening of the new facility.

The Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA-has announced that a total of K1.4 Billion was collected at the Border Post from 11th May to 25th August, 2021 compared to K400 Million collected during the same period last year.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager, Topsy Sikalinda has attributed the increase in revenue collection to the enhanced trade facilitation measures at the border post.

Mr. Sikalinda says the business model under the one Stop Border Post system has addressed various cross border compliance challenges resulting in reduced cases of smuggling.

He adds that the authority has increased stakeholder engagements, tax education, surveillance and screening which has yielded positive results