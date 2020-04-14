K10 BILLION BOMA SME ‘TUNTEMBA’ BAILOUT – CHIKWELETE

Covid 19 has not only attacked the oxygen system of humanbeings but also that of business firms especially those in the hospitality related product and services. This is happening daily both on a global or Lusaka level. Value of shares or stocks is melting like butter left on a hot Nyumba Yanga (where I live) road in October.

My days are saddened daily listening to top notch Lusaka tycoons (hitherto) and indeed briefcase (Tamanga) businessmen alike mourn and lament on how business is bad if not just about folded or collapsed due to the ‘force majure’ from the unprecedented Corona Virus epidemic.

I have quickly realized that as a City ‘ Father’, I may not have solutions to their financial plight but just Listening to their cries is all they seek from me and if I can speak on their behalf up above (The Central Government & God).This I do tirelessly.

This morning (up 4am) I venture therefore into one if not only area of my white collar roles (office desk work) that I still enjoy and still have a passion for.

This is matters of Finance (ndalama) or Money (nzinga). This is more so given my 25 years experience as a Banker (Barclays, Loita Capital, Finance Bank, Ministry of Finance) , Borrower ( kaloba from street lenders, Bank personal, furniture, car, house loans) and Lender (kaloba before I lost all my money to default or realised it was illegal).

Yesterday I was alerted by one of the City resilient businessmen (Black Zambian my age group) in the hospitality industry for many years. I used to patronize into late hours when I was younger in one of his ever buzzing pub and restaurant at a mall near my house.

I invited him home mailo afternoon and yes he hand sanitized upon arrival and we observed social distance the entire visit.

As he narrated on challenges the business community in the City is facing, I was simultaneously calling key policy or decision makers on finances in the Country and spoke to them as he listened.

I called the Finance Minister Dr Bwalya N’gandu but he did not pick my call (Busy🤔). I then called the PS at the Ministry of Finance Dr Mukuli Chikuba and he picked. After a chat with him I then called the BOZ Deputy Governor Dr Francis Chipimo. He did not pick but called back within 3 minutes.

We established that indeed a bail out fund of K10 billion is available and ready for access to all the business community in Lusaka and Zambia in general. The Bank of Zambia has opened this fund or window for Commercial Banks to access at 14% for onward lending to their clients who are stressed financially as a result of Covid 19.

If I was still the Deputy Minister of Finance (2012), I would have decreed (as I used to then) things differently to BOZ on this bailout. It turns out that when I was at MOF as deputy Minister of Finance, I was slightly a bully, a patriotic nationalist one for that matter (with hindsight).

I would summon the then lot at BOZ in my office for heated reprimands on the Kwacha exchange rate, Interest rate capping, Mines exports receivables and Oil Imports payments.

I would beba (fume) on them because they would always give me answers to the effect of “It Can’t” like we were psyched to respond at primary school when asked what the answer was for 1-2. Later in school we learnt it was actually IT CAN.

As the World is round, it turns out the the same lot I would summon in my office in 2012, are same ones I called yesterday (2020) who incidentally have since climbed ladders and are now current big ballers of the National Economy, Finance and the Money markets. I can safely say and protocol wise that in between, Dr Bwalya Ngandu who was my junior in 2012 is now my senior in 2020. Fintu filachinja mwisho (change is only constant). MOF PS Mukuli and BOZ DGO Chipimo I shall not state if they are my juniors now or not as they are civil servants and not politicians or civic leaders as my current office is. Thou shall not compare Apples & Oranges or Unga & Mongu Rice.

The only one missing out on that 2012 group in the sauner of my MOF office is Dr Michael Gondwe who was the then Bank of Zambia Governor.

Unlike in 2012, yesterday my phone chats with my dear colleagues was brotherly, cordial and mutual all in the City and National interest.

I put it to them:

1. The Bail out K10 Billion fund should have been managed directly to City Residents by BOZ (Boma) and not via Commercial Banks whose main interest or calling is always to make a killing or huge profits out of any senerio be it Corona virus. I know so as my job in commercial banks was to make a ‘killing’ for them and a small small in their for me as my annual performance based bonus.

2. 14% interest rate is not a bail out rate but a bit more like venturing to squeeze milk out of a Frasien Cow that is in ICU due to lack of rain and green grass as was the case last year.

This Bailout fund should be at around 5 % interest rate and at maximum to cover for BOZ adminstrative costs. Forget Inflation and Cost of funds talk or long calculation formulae.

These are not ordinary days but never ever before seen in our life time. Book theories won’t do and by far not produce desired results.

3. The Fund should have a direct target group and stipulate SMES (small Companies) and SMMEs (marketeers & Tutemba size) businesses or traders as principal beneficiaries.

Put blant, the fund should go to Zambian residents of the City. When I was younger and truant, I would have said only the BLACK (in majority at markets and in default records ) business owners and traders in the City. Now I am older (wiser) and calmer I will say even WHITE Zambian resident business owners or traders of the City should be considered.

Imagine a big Conglomerate or International Corporate sucking K8 billion of this bail out fund. It can happen. Ba Mwisa (foreign) investors are super intelligent and can sneak in sweat proposals and get approvals (aided by known usual suspects) within 24 hrs.

4. The fund should have been restricted to Zambian owned Banks to support Zambians (Black or White) direct investment, ownership and wealth retention in the Finacial sector of the City. Some Lusaka residents have to be assisted to become super rich so they help the super poor with jobs and donations (though few do. Akaso)

We know a fund has been set up out of Nigeria to support Nigerian owned Business and Banks within and outside Nigeria.

5. Ensure this fund is not subjected to undue bureaucracy and delays. The money is required by residents today and not tomorrow. I would put 7 days as a turn around period to Approve or Decline an application from a Bar or Restaurant owner for instance.

What DO LUSAKA business owners need to do to ACCESS this Bail out ASAP (a mantra in Bank ingua & management😁) have to do :

1. Apply now to your Commercial Bank Manager where you have been conducting your business or trading last many years.

In short it is wiser to apply via a Bank where you were depositing sales or cash from your commercial activities. Their Bank records (by law never deleted for 15 years) will show that you were indeed making money before Covid 19 and not doing so now. This will strengthen your case or apeal to be given part of the Governmnent Corona support fund.

2. Remember it’s not Free money, you will need to pay it back at some point. Nkongole (debt) never ever disapears on it’s own. You will pay back in one way or another at some point be it via cash or house pledged as collateral.

At worst if you fail or choose not to pay (buy a Benz), you will be black listed or ‘Named & Shamed’ by the Credit bureau.

3. Tell your Bank manager that your Mayor is a former Banker and is watching your application from start to end.

Well done Boma (Central or Federal Government) for this Bailout initiative.

Goodluck to all Lusaka City residents that will Apply.

Good day.

Miles B. Sampa

Mayor of the Greater City of Lusaka.

14.04.2020, (we shall sleep after defeating Covid19)