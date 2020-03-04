As Ministry of Infrastructure revels that the structure design is inspired by King Solomons Temple in the Bible.

Smart Eagles Reporter .

Cabinet Office has assured members of the Public making donations towards the National House of Prayer into the ZANACO account which is being used for the purpose that the monies are safe.

Speaking on behalf of Secretary to Cabinet, Mr Patrick Kangwa, Mrs Muchele from Cabinet office said the account so far has over 1 million Kwacha and that the funds are being monitored in the exact same way all public funds are monitored.

She said the General public are free to continue making contributions towards the construction of the project using the ZANACO account that they have been using to donate.

Mrs. Muchele said this during the update on the construction of the National House of prayer which took place at the newly built Chapel at the National House Of Prayer site in Lusaka this morning.

Meanwhile the Ministry of infrastructure and housing says the National House of Prayer proposed design is inspired by King Solomons temple in the Bible.

Making a presentation on the building layout, a Ministry of Infrastructure representative said the project is a 10,000 seater capacity which will come complete with Conference rooms, Offices, Bookshops, Chapels a 1000 capacity car park, and a helicopter pad among other features.

“The design has been inspired by King Solomons Chapel in the Bible, it will be a State of the Art piece of infrastructure that will be a marvel to look at,” he said.

#Smarteagles2020

#Smarteagles2020