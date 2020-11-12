K150 FINE FOR NOTORIOUS JAY JAY

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has fined PF Eastern Province Youth chairman Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda K150 for disorderly conduct after his earlier charge of aggravated assault was reduced. He and his co-accused attacked a police officer at Lusaka Central Police.

One of the co-accused had his charge reduced to assault and has been jailed 12 months, unlike others whose charges were reduced to disorderly conduct and have walked away with minimal fines.