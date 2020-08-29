K1,600, YOUR NRC OR DIE, “ALL THOSE WHO RECIEVED THE MONEY HAVE BEEN SACRIFICED FOR 2021 ELECTIONS,” – PROPHET CLEMENT WHITE

Friday August 28, 2020.

Prophetic Ministry Founder Prophet Clement White has revealed that all the people who recieved the K1,600 cash have been sacrificed for the 2021 General elections.

In his latest facebook page live address, Prophet Clement White says it was shown to him longtime ago in a dream that there will come a time when people will be so desparate for money, as such, those who sensed defeat will use them for rituals.

“I saw it in spirit, many people will die near 2021 elections they will be sacrificed,” Prophet Clement has said.

“Where on earth can a person from nowhere give you K1,600 for free without working for it, people should be awake and no one should allow his/her NRC to be takem, or they will be used for rituals and die,” he added.

Prophet Clement did not name the political Party which plans to sacrifice the people, but said those who have sensed defeat are desparate and will sacrifice alot of souls