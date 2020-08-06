By Patson Chilemba

What is K2 million (K2 billion unrebased) that Panji Kaunda should be reporting Tasila Lungu to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for, Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has wondered.

And Lusambo said ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda and his brothers missed an opportunity to better their lives when their father, Dr Kenneth Kaunda was president for 27 years, saying “when you are an idiot, it doesn’t mean that even the next person has to be an idiot.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the follow up letter by Col Panji asking the ACC to investigate the source of Tasila’s K2 million cash money she paid to buy a 600-hectares farm from the late Reverend Ben Zulu, Lusambo said this was a cosmopolitan world, where friends from all over the world could come in to assist on a project. He said this was not the time to pull Tasila down, but to clap for her success.

Speaking from his residence after recovering from Covid-19, Lusambo said K2 million was nothing to start reporting Tasila to the investigating wings for, as some even use that same amount of money just for shopping.

“You people this is not a time to start PHD, pulling her down pulling him down. This is a time to start clapping for people who are doing well. This is a time to start encouraging Zambians to have money. This is the time. I went to China, I met with a colleague, the governors there who were telling me that for us as China we want to have our own billionaires, our own millionaires in dollars so that we can run our economy ourselves,” Lusambo said. “We don’t want to run this economy depending on other people. But we can only do that if we stop jealousy in our country because K2million there are a lot of people in this country who have more than that money. A lot of people, a lot. So if for arguments sake she spent K2 million. What is K2 million? What is K2 million? We have businessmen, we have people doing other things in this country with K2 million.”

Lusambo said civil servants were getting that amount of money in pensions, including those in parastatals.

“What is K2million, the money which we can even start talking about? K2 million people go out and do the shopping, with K2 million. They do the shopping with K2 million. And investigating what? What has she stolen? She has stolen from who?” Lusambo asked. “So Patson let Panji actually concentrate on other things which can add value to the wellbeing of Zambians and I am happy that Panji is in Chipata.”

Lusambo said said the soil in Chipata was very good, as that is where the country grew groundnuts, maize and tobacco from, saying Col Panji should engage into such activities.

“Let him just concentrate on farming. If can do farming this season with tobacco and maize next year’s he will have more than K2 million which he is talking about. He will have more than K2 million. So what he’s doing he’s concentrating on trivial things instead of concentrating on things which can help his family, which can help the country and do the right thing. So for me he’s just a time waster,” Lusambo said. “He wasted his time when his father was President for 27 years and he can’t blame anyone. Let him not blame anyone. So when you are an idiot it doesn’t mean that even the next person has to be an idiot, no. So when you are an idiot and you realize that I’m an idiot just work hard so that you move out of that circle.”

Lusambo accused Col Panji of being a frustrated person for reporting alleged corruption to the investigating wings.

“Those are frustrated guys, they missed their opportunity in 27 years when his father was president. They would have also managed to put their lives in order. You can’t be a son to the President for 27 years and you find yourself in that situation, which means your brain doesn’t work well. Your brain doesn’t work well,” Col Panji said. “President Kaunda was the president for 27 years, 27 solid years. Panji Kaunda, those big boys, they used to be big boys and they were supposed to put their lives in order, so whatever things which you have seen from Panji Kaunda those are frustrations.”

Lusambo said Tasila was an adult whose actions cannot be tied to the President.

“They are not genuine comments, those are just frustrations and I can advise my elder brother that it is never too late. We had President Rupiah Banda coming from the farm, so it’s never too late, he can put his life in order,” said Lusambo. “He can put his life in order. So for me Tasila she is an adult and we can’t tie Tasila’s life to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That is wrong.”