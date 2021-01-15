K209, 000 was spent to build this ablution block at Kitwe Teaching Hospital using Community Development Funds. Hon Alexander Chiteme was irked with the inflated construction cost.

“I am happy that our mourners will finally have a conducive experience as they mourn their loved one, but I am not happy to look at this block because I don’t believe it should have costed K209,000.

“I am urging the Public Investment Board established by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu under my Ministry to be keen on such issues, I demand an audit, this place shouldn’t cost that much, I am told the cost was K209,000; we need projects that are appraised, cost effective and socially acceptable among our people,” Hon Chiteme said.