K22M RELEASED FOR CITY MARKET RECONSTRUCTION

By RHODAH MVULA

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU-has released 22 Million Kwacha for the reconstruction of Lusaka’s City Market which was gutted in 2017.

DMMU National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe says the works on the market are expected to commence next week.

And Mr. Chanda has also disclosed that 6 million Kwacha has been released for the Construction of drainages in flood prone Kanyama Compound in Lusaka.

Mr. Chanda disclosed this at a media briefing in Lusaka.

Reconstruction of City market has dragged for some time with different pronouncements from Government regarding the way forward.