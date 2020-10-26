K300,000 UNREASONABLE BAIL AMOUNT A NEW NATIONAL RECORD

You see, given that the Magistrate Simusamba had placed a one year prison sentence on Dr Chishimba Kambwili, which itself was unjust.

Once the Appeal was made to the High Court, Simusamba didn’t have much of a choice but to grant bail.

This is because for a short prison sentence of 1 year, what happens if the Court of Appeal quashes the conviction when the defendant has served 9 months in prison?

Who compensates the defendant for these months in prison?

It’s the state that has to compensate?

That’s why bail pending appeal was enshrined in the law.

Bail is not automatic but where someone is not a flight risk and don’t pose a violent threat, bail should be granted on reasonable conditions.

The conditions given by Simusamba today were extremely harsh and unreasonable, where does one get K300,000 in this bad economy?

Especially after you’ve crippled all his businesses?

This is the very first time that such an amount has been demanded by a court as bail, it’s unprecedented.

In comparison Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda the PF cadre who beat up the whole police station in Lusaka, assaulted them and stole their wallets and phones was granted bail at K20,000 only with no working sureties required.