_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President_

Finance Minister is trying his best to provide both fiscal advise and fiscal controls during this covid 19 time.

What he doesn’t know is that those that are picking quarrels with him over the disbursement of funds from state coffers are not working alone, but are a very well organised crime cartel in PF and we all know where they derive their power, audacity and authority.

Its that humble man out there who pushes them to punish this nation through siphoning and pilfering of state funds.

Look at this;-

1. K97million was initially released for covid 19 supportive measures.

2. K198million was raised from corporate institutions and various individual donations.

3. Jack Ma packaged and sent for us, a consignment of test kits, PPEs and Musks worth Millions of Kwacha.

4. USD6.8million Global fund was forwarded for the covid 19 response

5. Millions of Budgetary funds from our national budget have also been channeled to the covid cash cow.

6. K450million has been approved for use as of yesterday for the same covid.

7. We are thus hoovering about K1Billion for the covid which has only affected an exaggerated figure of 153 patients, 103 recoveries and 2 deaths, as the third and fourth deaths are not directly caused by corona.

8. Chitalu has now stopped announcing towns from where patients of covid are residing. He is merely providing blanket figures say 13 positive cases without stating where those cases are coming from.

9. The Finance Minister demanded for accountability to which chitalu fiercely objected, and went ahead to call a journalist who questioned him about accountability as being paranoid.

10. Zambian compounds still remain without any evidence of even a single person that have died, survived or still hospitalised for the covid 19 infection.

11. Through out the country, it seems only Dora Siliya and Chitalu Chiufya know the 153 people infected with the corona.

12. Where are the corona patients, where are recovered patients, or even just their relatives???

We must all fight one fight against these scavengers.

