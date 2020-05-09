By Wendson Mavoro

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council says the K500 000 compensation offered by the state is not adequate to compensate for Vespers Shimunzhila’s death.

Vespers Shimunzhila was a fourth year UNZA student who died of asphyxia which was as a result of the tear gas smoke fired by Zambia Police into her room.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale says the meager sum is not enough to compensate the Shimuzhila family for the trauma they went through after losing their daughter.

Ms. Mwale has called on authorities to expedite the process of compensating Vespers’ family.

She has further appealed to President Edgar Lungu to do something about the reckless and negligent way in which public servants carry out certain duties.