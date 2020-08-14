By Michael Kaluba

Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- says the k750 charge for those found not wearing masks in public has the potential to promote corruption among law enforcers and may not yield the desired results.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka says k750 fine will just provide extra incentives for those in authority as witnessed through road traffic roadblocks where erring drivers pay small bribes to officers to avoid charges and hence will not act as a deterrent.

Mr. Lifuka argues that government must invest more in a community sensitization approach as opposed to a punitive approach especially that fines will not teach society the importance of masking up and adhering to the set health guidelines.

The Zambia police has warned that members of the public who will be found without masks in public places will be subjected to a k750 fine or sentenced to a 6 months jail term as the country heightens enforcement of covid-19 health guidelines in the advent of spiking coronavirus cases.

PHOENIX NEWS