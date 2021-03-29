KABASO DROPPED….as Micho makes five changes against Zimbabwe

Chipolopolo Boys coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has made five changes to the side which started against Algeria on Sunday.

Zambia take on Zimbabwe on Monday with kickoff at 21h00 CAT.

The Serbian coach has also reverted to the back four with skipper Kabaso Chongo and Luka Banda dropped.

There are also no places for Gamphani Lungu, Augustine Mulenga and veteran Nathan Sinkala in the starting line up.

Sinkala, Luka Banda and Augustine Mulenga did not make the trip to the Harare.

South African based goalkeeper Cyril Mwenya Chibwe earns his fourth cap while Benedict Chepeshi and Rodrick Kabwe start as right and left full backs.

TP Mazembe’s Tandi Mwape returns after serving his suspension. He will partner Adrian Chama in central defence.

Poland based winger Lubambo Musonda has been pushed higher on the pitch as he will start on the left wing.

Simba FC duo Rally Bwalya and Clatous Chama have been given the nod in midfield alongside Benson Sakala and Enoch Mwepu.

Austria based red hot Patson Daka starts upfront as a lone striker.

Zambia XI: Cyril Mwenya Chibwe- Benedict Chepeshi, Tandi Mwape, Adrian Chama, Rodrick Kabwe – Lubambo Musonda, Benson Sakala, Enock Mwepu, Clatous Chota Chama Rally Bwalya – Patson Daka