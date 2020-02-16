On 30 January, at Ndjili-Kinshasa airport, an officer from the Directorate General of Migration (DGM) removed the sister of former President Joseph Kabila from the plane in which she had boarded and which was about to take off for South Africa.

MP Jaynet Kabila, twin sister of the former president, was subjected to a check and interrogation for a few minutes. Other officers from the DGM then escorted her back on board.

According to our information, the agent who carried out this interpellation was called to a hearing by the National Security Council, which is coordinated by François Beya, the President’s security adviser, Félix Tshisekedi.

Then, on 5 February, the “Jaynet affair” was discussed at a meeting of the FCC (Joseph Kabila’s coalition), chaired by Nehemiah Mwilanya.

The participants reportedly expressed indignation, considering it to be “one provocation too many”.

However, they agreed not to respond.

On the same day, part of the artillery stocks still stored in Joseph Kabila’s official residence (known as the GLM) were brought back to the African Union City.

The FCC assures that this transfer was decided in a peaceful atmosphere between Tshisekedi and his predecessor.