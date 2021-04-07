KABIMBA RUBBISHES CLAIMS THAT 2021 ELECTIONS WILL BE RIGGED.

Former Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Wynter Kabimba has rubbished claims by some opposition political parties that this year’s elections will be rigged.

Mr Kabimba who is Rainbow party Secretary General, says the claims by UPND are baseless because the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has always been conducting elections in professional manner.

He adds that even the International Community knows that the ECZ is the most credible institution in the Southern Africa.

Mr Kabimba says the ECZ has never manipulated elections results, therefore, such claims are baseless, unfounded. He said PF is a democratic party that can’t rig elections.