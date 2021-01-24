Kabompo teacher commits suicide after quarrel with wife

A 37-YEAR-OLD teacher of Pokola Day Secondary School in Kabompo District in Northwestern Province has ended his own life by drinking battery acid following a dispute with his wife.

After taking the acid around 17:00 hours on Friday, Innocent Mwita Ndovi was rushed to Kabompo District hospital by his family but died around 22:30 hours.

Ndovi’s death has been confirmed by Police in Northwestern Province who say they suspect no foul play and have kept the remaining acid as an exhibit.

©Kalemba