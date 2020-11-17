KABULONGA BOYS HEAD TEACHER RETIRED IN NATIONAL INTEREST FOLLOWING PUPILS ENDORSEMENT OF HH.

By George Lemba

Kabulonga Boys headteacher retired in national interest following the pupils chant “we want change” when the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema was registering a voter last week.

And 90% of the teachers at the school have been transferred.

And 90% of the teachers at the school have been transferred.