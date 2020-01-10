Management at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School in Lusaka say the production unit largely run by pupils now has the capacity to raise K94, 000 monthly.

School Head-teacher Jolly Nalili says the funds are mainly realized from the tomato production and poultry farming activities under the production unit.

Mr. Nalili explains that the money raised is now being utilized towards payment of schools fees for the underprivileged pupils and the school’s special education unit.

He was speaking when Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba toured the school’s production unit this morning.

And Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has called on other government schools to emulate Kabulonga Boys Secondary’s production unit.

Dr. Kalumba has directed government schools to come up with initiatives that will help finance their operations rather than rushing to increase school fees.

He has since warned schools that are deliberately charging high schools fees against government directive of stern action.