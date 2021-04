KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY UPND PRIMARY ELECTIONS RESULTS.*(For the MPs only).

_WARDS GRAND TOTAL FOR EACH CANDIDATE_ .

Hon B. Kanengo-227

Hon C. Mabando-13

Hon A. Chikwekwe-7

_THE CONSTITUENCY RESULTS_ .

Hon B. Kanengo-23

Hon C. Mabando-5

Hon A. Chikwekwe-0

_NDOLA DISTRICT RESULTS_ .

Hon B. Kanengo-29

Hon C. Mabando-4

Hon A. Chikwekwe-1

Issued by the kabushi constituency youth IPS Jackson Sakala.