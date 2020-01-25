Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo was today ignored by residents of Ndola, specifically from Kabushi.

Lusambo who entered the Constituency in a lavish way with his maroon SUV was disappointed when he noticed that only a handful of sponsored cadres imported from Lusaka were present to receive him.

As Lusambo made entry into the constituency, many people continued with their work as usual.

Others who attended were street kids who obviously were looking for money to eat lunch.

Meawnhile, Kabushi residents spoken to have endorsed a youth Edward Ndalama as their preferred candidate in 2021.

Ndalama has become a household name in Kabushi where he intends to run as MP in 2021.