KABUSHI WIFE FIGHTS “SIDE CHICK” OVER A COLD MOSI

THE sight of an ice cold Mosi with teary moisture dripping on the sides of the bottle is surely a marvel to behold and in Kabushi, she who serves such a beer is considered special.

And so it was in Kabushi that when Justina Chupa was informed by her spies that a named Mary Chibwe, a barlady of Ntukos Bar had served a well-chilled Mosi lager beer to her husband Felix Mutende; she sprang to action running to the bar leaving her Chitenge and slippers falling on the wayside as she rushed to rescue her marriage threatened by a seductive Mosi.

Upon arrival at the bar, Justina; true to the character of Copperbelt residents, did not waste time in unleashing unprintables on Mary for seeking to seduce her husband Felix with a Mosi as cold a moneylenders’s heart on payday.

Justina also took matters further and sued Mary in the Kabushi Local Court for interfering in her marriage by serving such a beer to her husband and following up with a mellow conversation.

However, in ruling on the matter, Presiding Magistrate Mildred Namwizye dismissed the Mosi-Gate scandal as being deficient insofar as the offence of marriage interference was concerned.

The court encouraged Justina to allow her husband enjoy a cold beer without melodrama as such did not constitute adultery.

(RT Kalemba)