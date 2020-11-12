A little known Car Wash business based in Kabwata, Lusaka has landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4×4 vehicles to the Judiciary.

Burma Car Wash which also trades as Sarago General Dealers snatched the lucrative deal after beating well established motor vehicle firms such as Toyota Zambia, Southern Cross Motors and Hazida Motors including Tata Zambia.

Investigations have revealed that Sarago General Dealers is owned by Businessman Chiza Gondwe, a close associate of Kabwata Member of Parliament and Justice Minister Given Lubinda.

The Judiciary falls under the Ministry of Justice.

According to tender documents seen by Lusaka Times, Judiciary Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer Patrick Mwale wrote in a notice that Sarago General Dealers was the best evaluated bidder for the supply of 46 4×4 Double Cab motor vehicles after it offered 1,012,000.00 as the total bid sum.

According to the tender requirements, Sarago General Dealers is to deliver the said vehicles within two to four weeks from November 10th, the date on which the tender was awarded.

But investigations have revealed that the awarding of a huge contract to a Car Wash business has shocked people in the car industry in Lusaka.

One insider revealed that all the major players in the industry are shocked that a company with no track record in delivering huge vehicle supply contracts could be entrusted with a million-dollar public contract.

The source added Sarago General Dealers intends to supply Mitsubishi Double Cabs although Mitsubishi suppliers in Zambia have expressed ignorance over the order.

Further investigations revealed that Sarago mainly deals in second hand vehicles and also run a Car Hire business including a Fitment Centre all based in Kabwata.

A brand new Double Cab sells at the market price of around US$ 32,000 meaning government would need to spend over 1.4 million dollars to procure the 46 vehicles, which was well over the contract sum.

Pix: Part of the fleet owned by Sarago General Dealers used in the Car Hire business found packed at Burma Car Wash.