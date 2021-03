KABWATA CONSTITUENCY PF COMMITTEE SAYS YES TO DANNY YENGA’S CANDIDATURE AS THEY GIVE HIM A UNANIMOUS VOTE

The Patriotic Front primary election results in Kabwata Constituency shows that Danny Yenga scored 16 out of 18 votes that were cast by party officials.

Both Gabriel Kibombwe and Mulenga Sata scored 1 vote each while Clement Tembo and Chanda got Zero.