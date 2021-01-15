KABWE MAN AXES FATHER TO DEATH, LEAVES SUICIDE NOTE AND GOES ON THE RUN

A 34-year-old man of Kabwe is on the run after he axed his 70-year-old father to death on suspicion of practicing wizardry.

Police spokespersons Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Mr Wina Muwowo yesterday afternoon hacked his father, Mr John Muwowo, with an axe in the head and the victim died instantly.

“The suspect is on the run after leaving a suicide note indicating that he was going to commit suicide. A manhunt has been launched,” Mrs Katongo stated.