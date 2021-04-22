KABWE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ADMINISTERING KACHASU ON HER PRESCHOOLER

Barely a few days after the police arrested and slapped a charge on Natasha Shindano 23, popularly known as Mrs Kennedy with intoxicating liquor to a child, a similar incident has occurred involving a family of Kabwe.

It is alleged that Patricia Mwansa 17, of Makululu Township allegedly administered the alcohol on her four-year-old-child who later lost conscious and was only resuscitated at hospital.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement issued today that the police are investigating a matter of giving intoxicating liquor to a child which occurred yesterday in Makululu Township.

“It is alleged that a male juvenile aged four years was found unconscious after he was given illicit bear (kachasu) by his mother, the statement read in part.