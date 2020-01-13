KACHINGWE HAS EXTRA LESS THINKING – Banda Sakanya

Kachingwe has said HH is looking for sympathy by claiming he will step down if he loses the 2021 general elections.

He further went on to say his appetite for power and selfishness can not let him step down.

“Personally I doubt if he can accept to step down” said Kachingwe.

He has accused HH of having divided people of Southern province for his political expediency and has caused people of Southern province be disadvantaged in terms of development

What sympathy and for what?

Mr. Kachingwe has been in politics for ages and has never thought of retiring from active politics.

And why is it so difficult for Mr. Kachingwe to accept that he has accepted to step down?

Was Mr. Kachingwe expecting a different answer other than stepping down?

Mr. Kachingwe is a shameless politician who was been jumping from one political party to the other, no wonder why he was clobbered by Bowman Lusambo.

It is foolish of Mr. Kachingwe to state that HH won’t step down because he not HH.

When Mr. Kachingwe said people of Southern province have been divided and disadvantaged in terms of development.

what does Kachimgwe mean by that?

We all know that development is taken to all parts of the country regardless of whether the president was not voted for.

It is clear confirmation from Kachingwe that PF is only taking development to places where they were voted for.

Mr. Kachinhgwe should instead keep quiet than exposing his extra less thinking

UPND Kalulushi District Vice Chairman Administration