KAFUE CELTIC IN BIG BACKS AFTER DAKA AND MWEPU TRANSFER TO EPL

Zambia club Kafue Celtic Football Club 🇿🇲 will get around 7.9 million Euros from the 10% onward transfer fees and FIFA solidarity from FC Red Bull Salzburg following the transfer of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu to Leicester City Football Club and Brighton & Hove Albion FC respectively for 53 million Euros.

Credit: NuNu Adams