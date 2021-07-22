KAFUE IS RED AND READY FOR NEW GOVERNMENT SAYS HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

He wrote…

It’s time!

Kafue is RED and READY for a new government.

Face masks and hand sanitisers distribution in progress and yes, we will go round the Country doing this exercise.

Come August, vote for real change that will bring about real jobs, business opportunities, quality education, health care services among other social and economic fundamentals.

Don’t lose Hope because Help is on the way and remember our tomorrow must be greater than today.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#VictoryIsCertain