KAFUE IS RED AND READY FOR NEW GOVERNMENT SAYS HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

He wrote…

It’s time!

Kafue is RED and READY for a new government.

Face masks and hand sanitisers distribution in progress and yes, we will go round the Country doing this exercise.

Come August, vote for real change that will bring about real jobs, business opportunities, quality education, health care services among other social and economic fundamentals.

Don’t lose Hope because Help is on the way and remember our tomorrow must be greater than today.

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change
#VictoryIsCertain216481331_383605423122191_3956624575982045420_n

218973783_383605659788834_210799840911187605_n

219559684_383605363122197_731007680757923189_n

219644375_383605519788848_4791620817509839620_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here