Miriam Chonya MP, Kafue Constituency writes

“Colleagues, I would urge all of us to keep our ears to the ground regarding the lockdown and the way forward from what the Minister will officially guide.

At the time of his departure late evening, the indications were that tomorrow the lockdown may be lifted to allow people to prepare themselves for another lockdown to facilitate more testing.

Meanwhile, testing will continue tomorrow in the clinics and at the hospital.

During the second lockdown, that is when testing maybe done from homes. Meantime, people are urged to continue observing the ” safe” practices coz Covid is real and very much present in our town.”

Below is an update from Ministry of Health:

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Following the overwhelming response to the restricted movement into and out of Kafue Kafue District on Wednesday 15 th April, 2020.

Notice is hereby given that all business premises and public services such as markets will remain operational from Thursday 16 th April, 2020 and that Ministry of Health Authorities will continue the mass screening for covid 19 in Kafue District from 08 hours to 18 hours in selected facilities as well as in the community.

Members of the public are further informed that the invocation of the public health act cap 295 of the laws of Zambia and statutory instrument number 21 and 23 remains in force like anywhere else in the country.

And the Minister of Health Hon . Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP, will update the nation on the Kafue COVID 19 mass screening exercise during the daily briefing today at 11:30 hours.

Venue: Ministry of Health – Global Fund Boardroom (Ndeke House)

NOTE: Only Television Stations will be allowed at the venue due to physical distancing. The rest of the stations can monitor the live update on ZNBC TV1, Diamond TV and Ministry of Health Facebook page.

Fighting COVID-19 together!