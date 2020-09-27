Kafue PF officials and Residents not too Comfortable with Max Big Brother

Bowman and his MMD made Rupiah Banda cry and this might happen to ECL if left Unchecked.

We challenge Maxwell to go to Kabushi Constituency and see for himself and stop misleading the party. Max can donate all he cares but this is not a guarantee that such a person with a Thuggish character can be adopted – PF Party Official.

Kafue Constituency Patriotic Front officials and Residents talked to have disclosed to Eye Witnesses News Zambia that they are not very Comfortable with Maxwell’s declaration knowing that his political role model is a Failed Parliamentarian in Bowman Lusambo.

*I am the number one BOOTLICKER infact extremely proud of Hon. Bowman Lusambo*

If only one knows the price of a morden house in meanwood ibex then you will understand why am praising Hon. Bowman Lusambo for his help*

It is all about himself Max. Intelligence reports have shown us in the Patriotic Front that Hon. Bowman Lusambo did exactly what Max is doing and when the people of Kabushi Constituency voted for him, he dumped them for four years.

Once again, Lusambo has gone back with bags of Mealie Meal and other handouts which has annoyed the people of Kabushi Constituency.

It is the thing of buying people through these meager handouts and after being voted for into power one comes to reap big. We are very much aware that the picture Mr. Bowman Lusambo portrays before the President and the party is the Total opposite of what is going on in Kabushi Constituency.

We challenge the PF Secretary General to go to Kabushi Constituency and find out the Mess that has been done by the so called Bulldozer.