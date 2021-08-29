…The boy’s brother broke the phone after discovering pornographic pictures in it

BY Osward Sichone in Kafue

A 19 year old grade nine pupil of Shikoswe in Kafue District has committed suicide after his elder brother broke his Samsung phone when he discovered pornographic pictures in it.

Kafue District Commissioner Gibson Sinkala confirmed the sad development to Kafue Times in an exclusive Interview.

Sinkala named the deceased as Clement Kalimba, who is a grade 9 pupil at a named secondary school within Kafue.

He told KT that Clement committed suicide around 19:00hrs on Saturday, 28th August 2021 in Shikoswe.

“Brief facts are that the elder brother to the deceased, Alan Nsofwa found Clement charging his Samsung phone, he noticed that they were pornographic materials in it, he then decided to counsel his young brother but he could not adhere to his advice and a dispute ensued in the process resulting in the phone getting damaged,” Sinkala said.

Unhappy with the turn of events, Clement disappeared and was later discovered dead in a mango tree.

Sinkala said Police visited the scene and confirmed the incident and no foul play is suspected .

The body of Clement has since been deposited in the Kafue General Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.