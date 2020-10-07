KAFWAYA BACK TO UPND.

Former UPND Solwezi Central Member of Parliament Hon Dawson Kafwaya defects back to UPND citing being used in PF for they didn’t utilize him. Other reasons he said was because after losing on PF ticket the party never considered him as worthy.

The cardinal thing again is that since he defected to PF he hasn’t been at peace with his soul even the luxury life of Northwestern province Minister he couldn’t make it well.

On his knees Hon Dawson Kafwaya has apologized to president Hakainde Hichilema and the entire UPND leadership seeking forgiveness saying he wants to be be back in UPND as a member.