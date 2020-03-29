President Paul Kagame ordered door to door free distribution of food to Rwandans and people living in Rwanda as well as other concessions like free energy (electricity). Starting Saturday, officials were moving from house by house to conduct equal distribution under Kagame’s direct supervision to avoid favoritism.

THE Rwandan Government has on Saturday, March 28, inaugurated a support initiative to vulnerable families who have been affected by the lockdown aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The move is in line with what President Paul Kagame had highlighted in his address to the nation on Friday, March 27, where he noted that the Government will do everything possible to support vulnerable Rwandans during the coronavirus containment period which is characterised by social and economic challenges.

President Paul Kagame ordered door to door free distribution of food to Rwandans and people living in Rwanda as well as other concessions like free energy (electricity).

Starting Saturday, officials were moving from house by house to conduct equal distribution under Kagame’s direct supervision to avoid favoritism.

The hard-hit Rwandans living in urban centres without a salaried income are the most affected.

Currently, Rwanda has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The initiative kicked-off in some parts of the three districts of Kigali.

However, according to the Ministry for Local Government, concerned authorities are looking at a proper way of taking the support to secondary cities as well, and it will also be announced soon.

An official from the ministry noted that “The cities were prioritized because they are the most affected by the lockdown.

The food relief is being drawn from the country’s National Strategic Grain Reserve under the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources which is used in case of food shortage.

In addition to this, many citizens country-wide have also willingly made their contributions to help their vulnerable neighbors.

According to the local government ministry, the beneficiaries were detected with the help of local authorities because they are the ones who know the vulnerable in their specific location.

The distribution is by local officials and other volunteers who are doing it while observing COVID-19 preventive measures.

If you suspect COVID-19 infection or wish to obtain more information on this disease, please call the Ministry of Health and Child Care on toll free hotline number 2019 for assistance.