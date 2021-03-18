Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame says he’s “saddened by the loss of my brother and friend, President Magufuli”.

He said Mr Magufuli’s contribution to the East African region “will not be forgotten”.

President Magufuli’s tenure marked a new era in relations between Tanzania and Rwanda after years of tensions during Jakaya Kikwete’s leadership.

On a visit to Rwanda, Mr Magufuli said he has been “invited to many places and didn’t go, but when President Kagame invited me, I had to come”.

Mr Kagame gave Mr Magufuli five cows during the visit, a sign of their strong friendship.